Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Rosen & Katz: Maryland’s new test for expert testimony (access required)

By: Barry Rosen and Justin P. Katz October 3, 2021

Physicians are often called upon to give expert testimony. They are asked to give their opinions as to whether a particular course of treatment did or did not meet community standards, or whether a particular course of treatment was an acceptable method, albeit cutting edge, or a little behind the times. Now, the test for whether ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo