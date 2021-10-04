Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ABA seeks volunteer counsel for Haitian immigrants (access required)

ISIS, opioids, conflict of interest round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 4, 2021

Welcome to Monday, the first day of the U.S. Supreme Court's October Term 2021. Here are some news items to get your week started. -- American Bar Association seeks pro bono lawyers for Haitian immigrants. -- Alleged ISIS propagandist faces federal criminal charges. -- Pharmacies face lawsuits for alleged role in opioid epidemic. -- Report finds more than 130 federal ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo