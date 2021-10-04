Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

AMIE LIELY-BAKER, ET AL. v. FRANK TODD TAYLOR, JR., ET AL. (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 4, 2021

Torts -- Motor torts -- Venue transfer This is an appeal from a judgment of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City that granted appellees’ motion to transfer venue of a motor vehicle tort action from Baltimore City to Howard County. Read the opinion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo