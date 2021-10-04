Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore Mayor Scott tests positive for coronavirus (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2021

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Monday afternoon. “Mayor Scott tested positive for COVID-19 late this morning, and is currently self-isolating at his home in Northeast Baltimore. The mayor is asymptomatic and currently feels fine. He will work remotely until he is officially cleared to return to City Hall," said ...

