Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

By: Associated Press Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar October 4, 2021

The Biden administration reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, as battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court.

