Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CareFirst invests $2.2M more in COVID-19 relief and equitable vaccine efforts (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2021

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield announced $2.2 million in grants supporting COVID-19 relief, recovery and equitable vaccination efforts in the region.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo