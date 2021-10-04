Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

DAVID HINES, et al. v. ALEKSANDR PETUKHOV, et al. (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 4, 2021

Administrative law -- Maryland Department of Environment -- Pier construction Appellants David Hines and Theresa Lacuesta (together, the “Hineses” or “appellants”), dispute the propriety of a license granted by appellee, Maryland Department of Environment (the “MDE” or the “Department”), to appellees Aleksandr and Shannon Petukhov (the “Petukhovs” or “appellees”), to build a shared pier between two ...

