Attorney Ben Crump, center, holds Zayden Joseph, 6, the great-grandson of Henrietta Lacks, while standing with attorneys and other descendants of Lacks, whose cells have been used in medical research without her permission, outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore on Oct. 4, 2021. They announced during a news conference that Lacks' estate is filing a lawsuit against Thermo Fisher Scientific for using Lacks' cells, known as HeLa cells. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman October 4, 2021

The estate of Henrietta Lacks sued a biotechnology company, accusing it of selling cells that doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital took from the Black woman in 1951 without her knowledge or consent.

