PEDRO STEVEN BUARQUE DE MACEDO, ET AL. v. THE AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE COMPANY OF HARTFORD, ET Al (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 4, 2021

Insurance law -- Motor vehicle coverage -- Effect on umbrella policy This appeal arises out of an automobile accident that claimed the lives of Michael  Buarque de Macedo, his spouse Alessandra Buarque de Macedo, and one of their children, Thomas Buarque de Macedo. Their remaining child, Helena Buarque de Macedo, survived but was seriously injured. Read the opinion

