STEVE CUSTIS, ET AL., v. SHEILA CUSTIS (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 4, 2021

Real property -- Power to convey -- Life estate In this appeal, we must decide whether the late Marie Custis reserved to herself the power to convey a parcel of real property when, in 1989, she deeded the remainder interest in that property to her brother, Harvey Raymond Custis, while reserving a life estate to herself. Read ...

