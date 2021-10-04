Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Warschawski completes $6M transformation of US headquarters   (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2021

Warschawski, a full-service marketing communications agency, will officially debut the $6 million renovation of its U.S. headquarters with a ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 10. The new office at 1700 South Road in the Mt. Washington neighborhood of Baltimore, spanning approximately 20,000 square feet, is a complete renovation and modernization of the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church, ...

