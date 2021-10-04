Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

XUAN CAO v. JAMES ZALUCKI, M.D., ET AL. (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 4, 2021

Torts -- Medical malpractice --Motion for sanctions Xuan Cao appeals from a judgment of the Circuit Court for Howard County that dismissed with prejudice his medical malpractice action against James J. Zalucki, M.D. and Colon Rectal Surgical Associates. He presents two issues, which we have reworded: 1. Did the circuit court abuse its discretion when it ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo