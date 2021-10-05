Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

AAMC president: 'Innovate and go big' to bring back women employees

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter October 5, 2021

“Empathy and a plan.”  That is the best bet for getting women to return to the workforce post-pandemic, said Sherry Perkins, president of Anne Arundel Medical Center. It means that employers must first listen to and understand why women felt the need to leave the workforce, not only amid the worst of the pandemic but even as ...

