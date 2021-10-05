Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2021

The Community Foundation of Howard County, which raises, manages and distributes funds to support nonprofit organizations in Howard County, named Kimberly Prescott chair of the board of trustees. After two years as vice chair, Prescott replaces Peter Panepento, past chair of the foundation and co-founder and principal of Turn Two Communications. Prescott found Prescott HR in March 2015 and ...

