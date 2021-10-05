Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Former Hogan chief of staff indicted on federal fraud charges (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 5, 2021

Roy C. McGrath, an ex-chief chief of staff to Gov. Larry Hogan, was indicted Tuesday on charges of fraudulently obtaining more than $275,000 from the Maryland Environmental Service, where he had served as executive director. The federal indictment accompanied state charges in which McGrath is accused of misconduct by a public official, misappropriation and violating the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo