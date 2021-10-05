Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

J&J seeks clearance for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses (access required)

By: Associated Press Matthew Perrone October 5, 2021

Johnson & Johnson asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to allow extra shots of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo