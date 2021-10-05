Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Ross Dress for Less to open new store in Prince Frederick (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2021

Ross Dress for Less will open a new store in Prince Frederick on Saturday. The 18,000-square-foot store is located in the Fox Run Shopping Center, southeast corner of Solomons Island Road North (Route 4) and Harrow Lane. With this new opening, Ross will operate 25 stores in Maryland and a total of 1,626 locations. Together, Ross Dress for Less and dd's Discounts currently ...

