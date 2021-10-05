Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Sheppard Pratt launches new division to support behavioral health services (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2021

Sheppard Pratt on Tuesday announced a new division that will support the increased demand for behavioral health services locally, regionally and nationally. Sheppard Pratt Solutions utilizes the extensive expertise of its mental health professionals to provide consulting, management services and development-based partnerships to help health care organizations nationwide establish and improve delivery of hospital and community-based ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo