Tania Beale | Finmarc Management Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2021

Finmarc Management Inc. has selected Tania Beale, CPM as senior property manager. Beale, who brings more than 13 years of diversified commercial real estate experience to Finmarc, was previously a Property Manager for Peterson Companies.

In her new role, Beale will assume day-to-day property management responsibilities for a portion of the Finmarc Management portfolio comprised of 7 million square feet of commercial office, industrial/flex and retail properties located throughout the mid-Atlantic region. This includes implementing property management processes and protocols to assure the peak operating efficiency of the portfolio, addressing the needs of tenants in a timely fashion and working with third-party vendors to perform maintenance and repairs. Beale will interact with the Finmarc Management leasing team to assist with tenant build-out requirements and tenant relations activities.

