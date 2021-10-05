Tania Beale | Finmarc Management Inc.

Finmarc Management Inc . has selected Tania Beale, CPM as senior property manager. Beale, who brings more than 13 years of diversified commercial real estate experience to Finmarc, was previously a Property Manager for Peterson Companies.

In her new role, Beale will assume day-to-day property management responsibilities for a portion of the Finmarc Management portfolio comprised of 7 million square feet of commercial office, industrial/flex and retail properties located throughout the mid-Atlantic region. This includes implementing property management processes and protocols to assure the peak operating efficiency of the portfolio, addressing the needs of tenants in a timely fashion and working with third-party vendors to perform maintenance and repairs. Beale will interact with the Finmarc Management leasing team to assist with tenant build-out requirements and tenant relations activities.