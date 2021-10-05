Tracy Pugh and Shaun Eddy | Howard Community College Educational Foundation

Howard Community College Educational Foundation Inc. Executive Director Missy Mattey announced that Tracy Pugh and Shaun Eddy have joined its board of directors.

Pugh is the senior manager of marketing at Emergent BioSolutions, Medical Countermeasures. She has extensive experience in brand marketing as well as products, professional solutions and services marketing, business development, and sales. Tracy graduated from Morgan State University with a Bachelor of Science in biology and earned her Executive Master of Science in Business Administration, Marketing from Saint Joseph’s University, Haub School of Business. Tracy serves Howard County through many organizations, including the NAACP, Continental Societies, Inc., and the African American Community Roundtable. Her individual service activities include work with Rise Against Hunger, Office on Aging & Independence, Bridges to Housing Stability, SCORE, Morgan State University Alumni Association, Howard County Food Bank, HCPSS, among others

Eddy is the owner and CEO of Oxford Planning Group and has more than 25 years of experience working with individuals and businesses. He served as past President and Chairman of the Board of the Financial Planning Association’s Maryland chapter, and as past Chairman of the Membership advisory group of the Financial Planning Association in Denver, Colorado. Shaun graduated from the University of Maryland and earned his master’s degree in Financial Analysis from the College for Financial Planning. He also holds the Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF®) designation, which promotes a culture of fiduciary responsibility, employing and providing a prudent process in investment practices.