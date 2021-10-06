Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Ahead of the curve, Syncopated Engineering never missed a beat

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter October 6, 2021

Eighteen months into the coronavirus pandemic, the idea of employees working from their couches in their pajamas is far from extraordinary for most employers. But when Jim Costabile, founder and CEO of Syncopated Engineering first offered, years ago, to let one of his company’s engineers work from home so he could stay with the company after ...

