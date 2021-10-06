Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ANDREA JO HANCOCK, et al. v. MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF BALTIMORE, et al (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 6, 2021

Torts -- Negligent hiring -- Action against contractor's employer The general rule is that the employer of an independent contractor is not liable for the acts and omissions of the contractor and its employees. This rule makes sense, as that’s often the point of hiring an independent contractor, instead of giving the job to an employee. This ...

