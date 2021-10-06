Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ANTHONY HARRIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 6, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Search warrant Appellant, Anthony Harris (“Harris”), was indicted in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Maryland, and charged with attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence, and illegal possession of a regulated firearm having been adjudicated ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo