Anthony May | Brown Goldstein

Anthony May, an attorney at Brown, Goldstein & Levy, was recognized as a Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for Appellate Practice, Civil Rights Law and Commercial Litigation for 2022.

Inclusion in this list is reserved for extraordinary attorneys who exhibit outstanding professional excellence and have been in private practice for less than 10 years in the United States.

May has represented clients in a variety of complex litigation matters, including assisting employees with disabilities in obtaining accessible technology and accommodations in the workplace, representing individuals who have been wrongfully convicted, commercial litigation disputes, and fighting workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation. Additionally, he received the Daily Record’s 2020 Generation J.D. Award, which recognizes up-and-coming attorneys across Maryland.