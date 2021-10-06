Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Jobs October 6, 2021

The Law Office of Barry R. Glazer, L.L.C. in Baltimore (Federal Hill) is seeking a personal injury & workers' comp attorney. Base salary PLUS commission, 10% of med mal fees.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo