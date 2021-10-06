Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

BRAD RESPONDEK v. STATE OF MARYLAND, ET AL (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 6, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Sex offender registry -- state or federal This action requires us to determine whether Brad Respondek, a former lieutenant in the Navy, is required to register as a sex offender under Maryland’s Sex Offender Registration Act (“MSOR”) or, alternatively, the federal sex registration statute (“SORNA”). Read the opinion

