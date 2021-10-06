Ed Miller | Mount Pleasant Golf Course

Ed Miller was named head golf professional at Mount Pleasant Golf Course by the Baltimore Municipal Golf Corporation (BMGC), also known as Baltimore’s Classic Five.

Previously, Miller held the same title at Forest Park Golf Course since July 2015.

As the head golf pro at Forest Park, it was Miller’s focus on making the customer service experience the best that it could be that drew high praise among patrons who visited the course during his tenure. With more than 20 years of experience in the golf industry, Miller’s background in staff deployment and oversight, pro shop management, tournament management, equipment repair and customer satisfaction were also key to the continued growth of the course.

Prior to his role at BMGC, Miller was the teaching professional at the Bel-Air Golf Center in Kingsville, helping to develop the women and junior golf programs while also providing individual lessons as well as the planning, budgeting and implementation of lessons programs for the course.

Miller also previously served as PGA Director of Instruction at Bruce Crampton’s Sports Performance Center in Annapolis. He has also held other golf professional roles at Bonnie View Country Club in Pikesville, Greystone Golf Course in White Hall and Rocky Point Golf Course in Essex.

Beyond his teaching experience, Miller has played on the Gateway Tour and in 2004, he participated in the 2004 Virginia Beach Open of the Nationwide Tour.