E&R SERVICES, INC., ET AL. v. DELANEY THOMPSON (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 6, 2021

Torts -- Negligence -- Photo of rock that allegedly caused fall E&R Services, Inc. (“E&R”) and the City of Laurel (“City”) appeal from a jury verdict in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County awarding noneconomic damages to Delaney Thompson, appellee, in a negligence action. Ms. Thompson brought claims for negligence against E&R and the City ...

