Family of man killed at excavation site loses appeal against Baltimore (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 6, 2021

The family of a 20-year-old man who was buried alive while working at a Baltimore excavation site has no claim against the city for its alleged negligence in hiring a contractor who failed to protect its worker against the cave-in, Maryland’s second-highest court ruled last week. The common law duty to protect Kyle Hancock from the ...

