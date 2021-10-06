Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

FRANCIS JOSEPH MALLY, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 6, 2021

Criminal Procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Body camera recordings On the morning of June 23, 2019, Keith Snyder was bludgeoned in the head while drinking outside a liquor store with appellant Francis Joseph Mally, Jr. After the State presented recordings of Mally making incriminating statements to police regarding the incident, a jury in the Circuit ...

