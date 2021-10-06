Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

LARRY HIGH v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 6, 2021

Criminal law -- Illegal sentence -- Ambiguity in pronouncement Larry High, appellant, is serving time for convictions incurred in 2001. This appeal centers on (1) the legality of his sentence based on an alleged ambiguity in its pronouncement regarding whether the sentences are to run consecutively or concurrently and (2) the circuit court’s granting of the ...

