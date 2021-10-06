Melissa Menkel McGuire | Liff Walsh

Liff, Walsh & Simmons welcomed Melissa Menkel McGuire as a partner, establishing the firm’s Employment Law Practice Group.

Menkel McGuire brings more than 25 years of experience providing advice and counsel to employers on all aspects of the employment relationship. She practices before federal and state courts and administrative agencies throughout Maryland, the District of Columbia and West Virginia, representing businesses in all aspects of employment law.

Prior to joining Liff, Walsh & Simmons, Menkel McGuire practiced for several years in Baltimore as a labor and employment partner. Her experience includes several years with a large, regional law firm, where she departed as a partner to establish her own boutique labor and employment law firm. Ms. Menkel McGuire has been recognized as a Maryland by Super Lawyers, top 50 Maryland women attorney, a top 100 Maryland attorney and listed in Best Lawyers in America by U.S. News & World Report.