MICHAEL LEWIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 6, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Merger of possession and possession with intent to distribute cocaine Michael Lewis (“Lewis”), was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and attempted distribution of cocaine. The court sentenced Lewis to fifteen years’ imprisonment for the possession of ...

