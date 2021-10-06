New Physicians | Mercy Health Services

Mercy Health Services recently added eight new physicians to its practices throughout the Baltimore area.

Jeffrey Yang, M.D., joined the Department of Radiology at Mercy Health Services. He is board eligible and received his medical degree from the University of Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Services in Buffalo, New York. He completed his internship in Internal Medicine from Mercy Medical Center and his residency in Diagnostic Radiology from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, New York. He completed a fellowship in Neuroradiology from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore. During medical school and training, Yang was involved with numerous research projects and authored several medical publications. He has also received many awards and honors for excellence in research. Yang is a member of several professional organizations including the American College of Radiology and the American Society of Neuroradiology.

Ashley Wade-Vuturo, M.D., has joined the Hoffman and Associates OB/GYN practice of Mercy Health Services. Wade-Vuturo is an OB-GYN providing gynecologic care for women from adolescence through post-menopause. She specializes in routine and complex obstetrics care including patients diagnosed with diabetes and other chronic conditions. Wade-Vuturo received her medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore and completed her residency at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

Evelyn A. May, M.D., has joined The Tyanna O’Brien Center for Women’s Imaging at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore. May, a Diplomate of the American Board of Radiology, received her medical degree from the Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile in Santiago, Chile, where she also completed her Radiology residency program graduating Summa Cum Laude. She completed her clinical fellowship training in Breast Imaging and Pediatric Radiology at The Russell H. Morgan Department of Radiology and Radiological Science at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. May has served as an breast imaging specialist at various medical institutions as well as an assistant professor of radiology at The Russell H. Morgan Department of Radiology and Radiological Science at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. She currently serves as a reviewer of The American Journal of Roentegenology, a monthly journal published by The American Roentgen Ray Society.

Emily A. Wisniewski, M.D. has joined Mercy Family Care Physicians and Mercy Health Services. She is a pediatrician specializing in the care of children from infancy to adolescence. Wisniewski provides care to children treating a broad spectrum of conditions and disorders. She diagnoses and treats common childhood illnesses such as ear infections, allergies and the common cold, as well as chronic conditions such as diabetes and asthma. Wisniewski received her medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and completed her residency at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

Physician Assistant Jamie Sabo, PA-C has joined Mercy Personal Physicians at Overlea and Mercy Health Services. Sabo works in partnership with internal medicine physician Dr. Christina Gasbarro. Sabo provides primary care services for patients 18 and older. She diagnoses and treats a variety of acute and chronic conditions such as the common cold and flu as well as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart diseaMs. Sabo also offers immunizations, wellness and routine physical exams. Sabo received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Policy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Columbia, South Carolina. She is a member of both the American and Maryland Academy of Physician Assistants.

Jehan Riar, M.D. has joined Mercy Personal Physicians at Lutherville and Mercy Health Services. She provides primary care for patients ages 18 years of age and older. She diagnoses and treats a variety of acute and chronic conditions and offers wellness exams, annual immunizations and routine physicals. Riar has special interest in treating patients who suffer from anxiety and depression. She also has a passion in providing well woman care for patients 40 and older. Riar received her medical degree from the St. Matthew’s University School of Medicine in Grand Cayman and completed her residency at St. Louis University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Adam J. Schell, M.D. joined The Maryland Spine Center and Mercy Health Services. Schell is a Fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon. He provides comprehensive care and treatment for common and complex spine disorders. He completed his Residency and Internship in Orthopedic Surgery at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio. He completed his Orthopedic Spine Fellowship at the distinguished Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta where he also received his medical degree. Schell is a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society, a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the North American Spine Society, and a member of the Emerging Leaders program of the American Orthopaedic Association.

Gynecologist Jeri Shuster, M.D., has joined Mercy Physicians’ Institute for Gynecologic Care in Columbia. Shuster is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology. She has a special interest in menopause, as well as patients with conditions such as osteoporosis and hormone replacement therapy. Shuster received her undergraduate and medical degrees from The George Washington University in Washington. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Shuster is a diplomate of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, member of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Certified Clinical Bone Densitometrist, member of International Society of Clinical Densitometry, National Osteoporosis Foundation, and North American Menopause Society.