Patrick Hom, Vicki Hitchcock and Vicki Hitchcock | Gorfine Schiller

Three attorneys with Gorfine, Schiller & Gardyn were promoted recently. Patrick Hom was named a Director in the firm, Laura Shuman was promoted to principal of Small Business Services and Vicki Hitchcock has been promoted to senior manager of audit & accounting services were named directors.

Hom is a member of the firm’s tax services team, and he specializes in tax planning, tax research, and compliance work associated with the preparation and review of corporate, partnership, individual, fiduciary, and not-for-profit tax returns. He also helps a variety of organizations with corporate restructuring and recovery. Hom has extensive experience in partnership taxation relating to IRC Section 704(b), working closely with multi-tiered partnership entities. Shuman was promoted to principal of Small Business Services. Shuman has more than 15 years of public accounting experience with expertise in providing compilation, review and tax services to small to middle market businesses, as well as support for their general business and financial needs.