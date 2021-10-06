Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ROGER GARCIA v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 6, 2021

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Second-degree murder In this criminal appeal, Roger Garcia, appellant, challenges the viability of a theory of murder: second-degree intent-to-kill murder based on accessory-before-the-fact accomplice liability. Following a jury trial, Mr. Garcia was convicted in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County of two counts of second-degree murder and two corresponding ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo