Vicki Hitchcock | Gorfine Schiller

Vicki Hitchcock has been promoted to senior manager of audit & accounting services at Gorfine, Schiller & Gardyn.

Hitchcock leads the Employee Benefit Plan (EBP) team, a large niche for the department, with expertise in limited scope and full scope audits. Her experience includes work in the area of audits, reviews and compilations for not-for-profit organizations, construction contractors, real estate development, HUD multi-family housing, metal and recycling processors and mental and behavioral services.

Hitchcock currently serves on the finance committee and as a trustee for the St. Elizabeth School. She also services on the board of directors for Keswick Multi-Care.