Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

With Maryland not displaying Native American COVID-19 data, concern over ‘invisibility’ (access required)

By: Capital News Service Trisha Ahmed October 6, 2021

Lumped into the “Other” racial and ethnic category, American Indians and Alaska Natives are effectively invisible on Maryland’s state website for COVID-19.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo