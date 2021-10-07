Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ARCHIE COOPER v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 7, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Credit for time served In 1998, Archie Cooper, appellant, was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and burglary. The court merged the first-degree assault convictions into his attempted first and second-degree murder convictions. ...

