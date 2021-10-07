Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Chesapeake Bank parent company says it will delist from Nasdaq (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2021

CBM Bancorp Inc., the holding company of Chesapeake Bank of Maryland, Thursday announced it has notified the Nasdaq Stock Market of its intention to voluntarily delist its common stock from the exchange. In a news release, the company said it anticipates filing the delisting notification with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about Oct. 19, ...

