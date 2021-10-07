Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CLEVELAND HUGHES v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 7, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Interstate Agreement on Detainers Act -- Appealable issue In 1980, while incarcerated in Illinois, Cleveland Hughes, appellant, was brought to Maryland pursuant to the Interstate Agreement on Detainers Act to face charges in Montgomery County. Those charges were dismissed with prejudice on April 28, 1981 because Mr. Hughes was not brought to trial ...

