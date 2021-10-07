Cole Hofmann | Dembo Jones

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2021

Cole Hofmann has joined Dembo Jones an associate, recently having graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University where he earned a degree in accounting. Hoffman interned with Dembo Jones in 2019 and recently interned with The Brink’s Company.

