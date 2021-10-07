Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Dr. William Regine | Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2021

Dr. William Regine, the Isadore & Fannie Schneider Foxman chair in radiation oncology at the University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, received the 2021 MileOne Autogroup American Cancer Society Visionary Award, given to an outstanding American Cancer Society volunteer who goes above and beyond. Regine was given the award for his leadership role in the ...

