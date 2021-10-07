Jackie Pfeiler | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc . promoted Jackie Pfeiler to senior vice president, finance. Formerly vice president, finance, Pfeiler has worked for the company since 1991.

Pfeiler will continue to form and maintain relationships with financial institutions to secure financing for the firm’s 21 million square foot commercial real estate portfolio. Her duties also entail monitoring changes related to regulations and proposed legislation impacting commercial real estate, interacting with the company’s development, construction, leasing and asset management team.

Pfeiler has more than 30 years of experience in the commercial real estate sector, and began her tenure at St. John Properties as part of the in-house Property Management team. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics, with a concentration in finance, from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.