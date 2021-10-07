Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

JUSTIN SCROGGINGS v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 7, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Discharge of counsel -- Request to discharge Convicted by the Circuit Court for Baltimore County of conspiracy and related offenses, Justin Scroggings, appellant, presents for our review a single question: whether the court complied with Rule 4-215. Read the opinion

