

Loyola University Md. adds 2 new study abroad programs (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2021

Loyola University Maryland will offer two new study abroad programs for the 2022-2023 academic year—one in Seoul, South Korea, and one in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic. Loyola sponsors study abroad opportunities in more than 20 countries, and more than 60% of Loyola’s students participate. Students typically study abroad their junior year for a single ...

