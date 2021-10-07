Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. high court weighs ending school suspension as juvenile probation violation

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 7, 2021

Suspension from school should no longer be regarded as a probation violation for juvenile offenders because it cedes a judicial function to the discretion of school administrators whose vague standards of behavior warranting suspension are often imposed disproportionately on Black students and pupils with disabilities, a defense attorney told Maryland’s top court Thursday. Tying a school ...

