Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MVLS names recipients of its 2021 Celebrate Pro Bono Awards (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2021

Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service (MVLS), the largest provider of pro bono civil legal services to Marylanders, Thursday announced the recipients of its 2021 Celebrate Pro Bono Awards, which recognize Maryland-based attorneys, Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) and community partners who volunteer their time and resources to help Marylanders navigate civil legal challenges that involve family, housing and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo