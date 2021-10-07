Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

New physicians | Mercy Medical System (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2021

Mercy Medical Center and its affiliated outlets recently added six new physicians to its practices throughout the Baltimore area. Nabeel Akhter, M.B.B.S., D.A.B.R., has joined the Department of Radiology at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. Dr. Akhter is Board Certified by the American Board of Radiology in both Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology. He received his ...

