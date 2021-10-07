The Daily Record announces 2021 Leading Women winners

The Daily Record has announced the 2021 Leading Women winners. The Leading Women awards honor women who are 40 or younger for the accomplishments made so far in their careers.

The Daily Record launched the Leading Women awards in 2010. This year 40 women were selected.

“The 2021 Leading Women are extraordinary. They are juggling tough jobs, family commitments, community service, mentoring, education and a world that has been impacted by a global pandemic,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record. “These young leaders are the future, and The Daily Record is honored to recognize their accomplishments.”

A panel of previous Top 100 Women and Leading Women winners selected honorees based on their professional experience, community involvement and commitment to inspiring change. Nominees were asked to complete an application that outlined their education and career history; included examples of mentoring, career-related officer and board memberships in professional, business or trade organizations; volunteer involvement in civic and nonprofit organizations; awards and honors; professional accomplishments; and commitment to inspiring change in their organization or the community.

The winners will be honored Dec. 7 at a virtual celebration from noon to 1 p.m. at https://thedailyrecord.com/leading-women/. Each of the winners will be celebrated for her achievements through video storytelling. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in the program with their congratulations and cheers using social media platforms from their homes or offices. For tickets, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/leading-women/. The event hashtag is #TDRevents.

Sponsors of The Daily Record’s 2021 Leading Women awards include Recognition and Diamond Sponsor Keswick and Virtual Celebration Sponsor Epsilon Registration.

For more information about the event, and to see a complete list of winners, visit www.thedailyrecord.com/leading-women/.